King Kazu's Unyielding Passion: Kazuyoshi Miura's Return to J-League
Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed 'King Kazu', returns to the J-League at 58 by signing with Fukushima United. Despite nearing 59, his passion for soccer continues to grow. Miura aims to contribute with goals and assists, marking another chapter in his 41-year-long professional career, which began in Brazil.
Japan's legendary soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, known as 'King Kazu', has embarked on another thrilling chapter in his storied career. At 58, he is making a return to the J-League with Fukushima United, demonstrating his undying passion for the game.
After signing a loan deal with the Japanese third-division team, Miura stands poised to play his 41st season as a professional footballer. His extensive career, beginning in Brazil and including stints in Europe, has been remarkable for its longevity and tenacity.
Despite Miura's age, he remains driven by his desire to contribute on the field, either by scoring goals or providing assists, emphasizing that his passion for soccer only intensifies with each passing year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
