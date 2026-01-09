Left Menu

King Kazu's Unyielding Passion: Kazuyoshi Miura's Return to J-League

Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed 'King Kazu', returns to the J-League at 58 by signing with Fukushima United. Despite nearing 59, his passion for soccer continues to grow. Miura aims to contribute with goals and assists, marking another chapter in his 41-year-long professional career, which began in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:29 IST
King Kazu's Unyielding Passion: Kazuyoshi Miura's Return to J-League

Japan's legendary soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, known as 'King Kazu', has embarked on another thrilling chapter in his storied career. At 58, he is making a return to the J-League with Fukushima United, demonstrating his undying passion for the game.

After signing a loan deal with the Japanese third-division team, Miura stands poised to play his 41st season as a professional footballer. His extensive career, beginning in Brazil and including stints in Europe, has been remarkable for its longevity and tenacity.

Despite Miura's age, he remains driven by his desire to contribute on the field, either by scoring goals or providing assists, emphasizing that his passion for soccer only intensifies with each passing year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

 Global
2
Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mystery

Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mys...

 India
3
Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

 Global
4
Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026