Manchester United Seal Deal for Rising Goalkeeping Star Lammens

Manchester United have signed promising Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for 18.1 million pounds. The 23-year-old is expected to challenge Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir for the top spot after recent costly performances by the current goalkeepers. Lammens has 12 clean sheets in 60 appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:11 IST
Manchester United have finalized the transfer of promising goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, according to British media reports. The deal, worth 18.1 million pounds plus add-ons, marks a significant move.

The 23-year-old Belgian comes highly regarded and is anticipated to contest for the starting role following shaky recent performances by current keepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Onana faced criticism after allowing two goals in a loss to Grimsby Town, while Bayindir erred in a narrow Premier League win against Burnley.

Lammens, who debuted for Antwerp in November 2023, has maintained an impressive record of 12 clean sheets in 60 outings, making him a worthy investment for Manchester's future. Manager Ruben Amorim highlighted the intense scrutiny United's goalkeepers face.

