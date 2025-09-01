Left Menu

High-Stakes Transfers Shake Soccer World on Deadline Day

Soccer clubs across top leagues finalized key player transfers on Monday, the deadline day. Girona signed Vladyslav Vanat for 15 million euros. Aston Villa acquired Victor Lindelof on a free transfer. Fiorentina added Tariq Lamptey, while Bournemouth secured Alex Jimenez on loan and Bafode Diakite as a permanent addition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST
High-Stakes Transfers Shake Soccer World on Deadline Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a flurry of final-hour deals on transfer deadline day, soccer clubs in top leagues seized the opportunity to strengthen their squads. Girona confirmed the signing of Ukrainian striker Vladyslav Vanat from Dynamo Kyiv, a transaction reportedly worth around 15 million euros.

Aston Villa made a strategic move by acquiring seasoned Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, previously with Manchester United, on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Serie A team Fiorentina succeeded in securing Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, marking the end of his long tenure in the Premier League.

Bournemouth was active in the transfer market as well, bringing in full-back Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan, following the departures of several defenders. The club further bolstered their defense by signing center-back Bafode Diakite from Lille for 34.6 million pounds in August.

TRENDING

1
Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

 India
2
Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

 India
3
Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

 India
4
Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025