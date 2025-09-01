High-Stakes Transfers Shake Soccer World on Deadline Day

In a flurry of final-hour deals on transfer deadline day, soccer clubs in top leagues seized the opportunity to strengthen their squads. Girona confirmed the signing of Ukrainian striker Vladyslav Vanat from Dynamo Kyiv, a transaction reportedly worth around 15 million euros.

Aston Villa made a strategic move by acquiring seasoned Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, previously with Manchester United, on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Serie A team Fiorentina succeeded in securing Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, marking the end of his long tenure in the Premier League.

Bournemouth was active in the transfer market as well, bringing in full-back Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan, following the departures of several defenders. The club further bolstered their defense by signing center-back Bafode Diakite from Lille for 34.6 million pounds in August.