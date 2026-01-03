Aston Villa Bounces Back: McGinn's Double Inspires Victory

Aston Villa made a strong comeback by defeating Nottingham Forest 3-1, moving up to second place in the Premier League standings. The team's captain, John McGinn, played a pivotal role by scoring twice in the second half.

The match began with a stunning long-range goal from England striker Ollie Watkins during first-half stoppage time. Although Morgan Gibbs-White managed to narrow the scoreline to 2-1 in the 61st minute, McGinn ensured Villa's lead with a skillful goal following a critical mistake by Forest's goalkeeper John Victor.

This victory helped Villa recover from their recent 4-1 defeat to Arsenal and positioned them above Manchester City. Meanwhile, Arsenal remains three points ahead, as the league leader.