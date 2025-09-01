Left Menu

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

In a flurry of transfer activity, top soccer clubs secured key signings and departures on deadline day. Highlights include Bournemouth signing Veljko Milosavljevic, Marseille acquiring Emerson Palmieri, and Chelsea taking Facundo Buonanotte on loan. These moves emphasize strategic positioning for the upcoming seasons across European leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:54 IST
In a whirlwind of last-minute deals, top soccer clubs across Europe made significant player acquisitions on transfer deadline day. Highlighting the day's activities, Bournemouth secured promising defender Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade on a lucrative contract.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille bolstered their defense by signing Emerson Palmieri from West Ham United, while Chelsea arranged a loan for Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton & Hove Albion, adding depth to their roster.

Other notable moves included Bayer Leverkusen's signing of Ezequiel Fernandez and Wolverhampton Wanderers completing the acquisition of Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare. These strategic maneuvers underscore the clubs' ambitions ahead of the competitive seasons approaching.

