Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

In a whirlwind of last-minute deals, top soccer clubs across Europe made significant player acquisitions on transfer deadline day. Highlighting the day's activities, Bournemouth secured promising defender Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade on a lucrative contract.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille bolstered their defense by signing Emerson Palmieri from West Ham United, while Chelsea arranged a loan for Argentine midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton & Hove Albion, adding depth to their roster.

Other notable moves included Bayer Leverkusen's signing of Ezequiel Fernandez and Wolverhampton Wanderers completing the acquisition of Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare. These strategic maneuvers underscore the clubs' ambitions ahead of the competitive seasons approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)