Newcastle United Signs Yoane Wissa in $74 Million Deal

Newcastle United has confirmed the acquisition of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa for a fee of £55 million (approximately $74.30 million). This major signing follows the departure of Sweden forward Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million.

Yoane Wissa, a 28-year-old DR Congo international, was a top target for Newcastle. His signing underscores the club's ambition in the Premier League, particularly after Wissa's impressive goal-scoring record at Brentford, where he netted 45 goals in 137 appearances.

Wissa joins a transformed Newcastle squad, which has also seen the additions of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a successful transfer window. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed excitement at Wissa's arrival, emphasizing his importance to the team's attacking options.

