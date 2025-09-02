Left Menu

Newcastle United Signs Yoane Wissa in $74 Million Deal

Newcastle United has secured the signing of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa for £55 million. This move comes after Newcastle's record outgoing transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool. Wissa, a key target, joins alongside recent signings that include Nick Woltemade, as Newcastle bolsters its squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United has confirmed the acquisition of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa for a fee of £55 million (approximately $74.30 million). This major signing follows the departure of Sweden forward Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million.

Yoane Wissa, a 28-year-old DR Congo international, was a top target for Newcastle. His signing underscores the club's ambition in the Premier League, particularly after Wissa's impressive goal-scoring record at Brentford, where he netted 45 goals in 137 appearances.

Wissa joins a transformed Newcastle squad, which has also seen the additions of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a successful transfer window. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed excitement at Wissa's arrival, emphasizing his importance to the team's attacking options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

