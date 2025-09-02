Left Menu

Major 2025-26 Pre-Season Transfer Highlights

The 2025-26 pre-season transfer window saw significant player movements across top European clubs. Notable transfers include Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool for £125m, and Florian Wirtz joining for £100m. Key players like Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen also found new clubs, showcasing a dynamic transfer market.

Updated: 02-09-2025 04:22 IST
The 2025-26 pre-season transfer window closed on September 1, witnessing remarkable player shuffles among top European football clubs. Leading the charge was Alexander Isak's transfer from Newcastle to Liverpool for a whopping £125 million. Liverpool further bolstered its squad by acquiring Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million, potentially augmented by £16 million in bonuses.

Manchester United also spent heavily to secure Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, investing €76.5 million, and brought in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £71 million. Meanwhile, star player Victor Osimhen transferred to Galatasaray for €75 million, adding a new chapter to his career in Turkey.

The transfer window was not just about high-profile buys but also significant strategic moves. Joao Felix transitioned to Al-Nassr, part of a growing trend of top players moving to clubs outside traditional European powerhouses. The dynamic market reflects clubs' strategic reshaping as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

