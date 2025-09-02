U.S. Open Underdogs Shine, Kim Joins Braves, and Steelers Extend Warren

In a surprising decision, the Miami Dolphins have decided to remove the captaincy from their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, for the 2025 season. This marks the first time since 2022 that Hill, a five-time All-Pro, will not hold the captain title.

Felix Auger-Aliassime showcased a clinical performance at the U.S. Open, defeating Andrey Rublev and advancing to the quarter-finals. Joining him is Naomi Osaka, who delivered a stunning performance to defeat third seed Coco Gauff, securing her place in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years.

Off the baseball field, the Kansas City Royals placed second baseman Jonathan India on the injured list due to a wrist injury. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves claimed infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers, and the Steelers agreed to a two-year contract extension with running back Jaylen Warren.

(With inputs from agencies.)