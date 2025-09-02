Ashes Blow: Pat Cummins Sidelined by Lumbar Stress Ahead of Crucial Series

In a significant blow to Australia's cricket aspirations, captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the forthcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India due to lumbar bone stress in his lower back, escalating concerns over his fitness for the Ashes.

Having not played since the Caribbean Test series, where his bowling pace was below par, Cummins sat out of three T20 and ODI Tours against the West Indies and South Africa. Acknowledging his struggles, Cricket Australia cited the rest period was aimed at enabling him to fortify his strength for the Ashes, set to start on November 21 in Perth.

Cricket Australia's statement, according to ESPNcricinfo, pointed to ongoing lower back pain and stressed the necessity for further management which eliminates Cummins from immediate series consideration. His 400-plus over bowling figures in recent years fell sharply in 2025, raising workload concerns. Cummins, previously sidelined by stress fractures, now faces another challenging road to recovery ahead of the all-important Ashes.

