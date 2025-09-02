Springboks Prepare for Epic Face-Off Against the All Blacks at Eden Park

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a monumental clash against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park this Saturday as part of the Rugby Championship.

Despite being on a four-game winning streak against the All Blacks, including a triumph in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, history is not on their side. Eden Park has been a fortress for the Kiwis, who have not lost there since 1994, while the Springboks haven't secured a victory at the venue since 1937.

Star wing Cheslin Kolbe and his teammates acknowledge the challenge ahead, two promising to focus on their strategy rather than the competition standings. The match promises to test Kolbe's skill with the high ball against the world's top-ranked team.

