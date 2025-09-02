Left Menu

Springboks Prepare for Epic Face-Off Against the All Blacks at Eden Park

South Africa's rugby team faces a tough match against New Zealand at Eden Park in the Rugby Championship. Despite recent successes over the All Blacks, including a World Cup win, the Springboks haven't won at Eden Park since 1937. Cheslin Kolbe remains optimistic and focused ahead of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST
Springboks Prepare for Epic Face-Off Against the All Blacks at Eden Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a monumental clash against New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park this Saturday as part of the Rugby Championship.

Despite being on a four-game winning streak against the All Blacks, including a triumph in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, history is not on their side. Eden Park has been a fortress for the Kiwis, who have not lost there since 1994, while the Springboks haven't secured a victory at the venue since 1937.

Star wing Cheslin Kolbe and his teammates acknowledge the challenge ahead, two promising to focus on their strategy rather than the competition standings. The match promises to test Kolbe's skill with the high ball against the world's top-ranked team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

