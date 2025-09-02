BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban
The BCCI has invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship after Dream11's withdrawal due to an online gaming ban. Companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency are barred, with the bidding deadline set for September 16. Dream11 exits without penalty.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a search for new sponsors for the Indian cricket team after Dream11 withdrew from their sponsorship agreement. This decision follows the implementation of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which bans real money gaming activities.
Due to this legislation, the BCCI has placed restrictions on entities involved in real money gaming, cryptocurrency, tobacco, alcohol, and other categories deemed inappropriate under Indian law. Prospective sponsors must submit their bids by September 16, with certain existing categories blocked due to current sponsorship agreements.
Despite the premature termination of their contract, Dream11 will face no penalties, as BCCI acknowledges the challenges posed by the new government regulation. The emphasis is on compliance, and the BCCI is working to ensure a smooth transition to new sponsorship agreements.
ALSO READ
Oman's Cricket Dream: Aiming High Against Giants in the Asia Cup
BCCI Opens Bids for New Cricket Sponsorship Amidst Online Gaming Ban
India vs Korea: Thrilling Super 4 Face-Off in Asia Cup Hockey
Triumphant India Storms into Asia Cup Super 4s
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.