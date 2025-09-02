BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a search for new sponsors for the Indian cricket team after Dream11 withdrew from their sponsorship agreement. This decision follows the implementation of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which bans real money gaming activities.

Due to this legislation, the BCCI has placed restrictions on entities involved in real money gaming, cryptocurrency, tobacco, alcohol, and other categories deemed inappropriate under Indian law. Prospective sponsors must submit their bids by September 16, with certain existing categories blocked due to current sponsorship agreements.

Despite the premature termination of their contract, Dream11 will face no penalties, as BCCI acknowledges the challenges posed by the new government regulation. The emphasis is on compliance, and the BCCI is working to ensure a smooth transition to new sponsorship agreements.