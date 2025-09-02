Left Menu

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

The BCCI has invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship after Dream11's withdrawal due to an online gaming ban. Companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency are barred, with the bidding deadline set for September 16. Dream11 exits without penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:52 IST
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a search for new sponsors for the Indian cricket team after Dream11 withdrew from their sponsorship agreement. This decision follows the implementation of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which bans real money gaming activities.

Due to this legislation, the BCCI has placed restrictions on entities involved in real money gaming, cryptocurrency, tobacco, alcohol, and other categories deemed inappropriate under Indian law. Prospective sponsors must submit their bids by September 16, with certain existing categories blocked due to current sponsorship agreements.

Despite the premature termination of their contract, Dream11 will face no penalties, as BCCI acknowledges the challenges posed by the new government regulation. The emphasis is on compliance, and the BCCI is working to ensure a smooth transition to new sponsorship agreements.

TRENDING

1
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

 United Kingdom
2
Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

 Global
3
Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

 Global
4
Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025