Prasidh Krishna's Crucial Spell Seals Epic Draw Against England

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna reminisces about his pivotal performance in the fifth Test against England that led to a thrilling draw. His strategic approach and key partnership with Mohammed Siraj helped India defend a challenging target, leaving a lasting impression on his cricketing journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:56 IST
Prasidh Krishna. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna played a crucial role in India's efforts to secure a hard-fought draw against England in the fifth Test. Reflecting on the match, Krishna described how the intense encounter will remain etched in his memory forever, thanks to his strategic gameplay and collaboration with Mohammed Siraj.

As the final day unfolded, England required just 35 more runs to claim victory while India needed to take four wickets. Krishna's decisive strikes, dismissing both Brook and Jacob Bethell, turned the tide, reducing England to 332 for 5. He shared insights into his game plan, emphasizing the importance of a well-placed bouncer and understanding pitch behavior.

Despite Siraj generating more swing initially, Krishna adapted his tactics, particularly after Siraj claimed the wicket of Jamie Smith, which was a turning point in the game. Krishna expressed the relief and joy felt by the team after the thrilling conclusion, highlighting the collective effort and mental resilience that led to the successful outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

