Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is eagerly anticipating her participation in India's inaugural franchise-based Shooting League, which begins in November 2025. The league will incorporate advanced technology to enthrall viewers, showcasing shooters' skills and handling of pressure. Bhaker hopes to inspire and unlock India's potential in shooting sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST
Manu Bhaker. (Photo: @realmanubhaker X). Image Credit: ANI
India's Olympic sensation Manu Bhaker has voiced her excitement about the forthcoming Shooting League of India (SLI), which marks the country's first professional shooting tournament. Bhaker's enthusiasm is fueled by her long-standing dream of having a league that mirrors those in other sports. The SLI, sanctioned by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and endorsed by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled for November 20 to December 2, 2025, at New Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In a video released on the league's official YouTube channel, Bhaker expressed her anticipation, revealing her thrill at the thought of participating in a shooting league. She highlighted the integration of cutting-edge technology, such as heart rate monitors and SCATT shooting tools, which promise to enhance viewer engagement by displaying real-time data on shooters' physiological responses and precision under pressure.

Bhaker also shared her preferences for potential teammates, naming Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary from India, and Korean shooters internationally. She emphasized the league's objective not only to showcase competitive shooting but also to provide audiences a deeper understanding of the intense pressure athletes endure. Bhaker is confident about Indian shooters' capabilities on the global stage and looks forward to unlocking the nation's potential in precision sports. The SLI's premiere will feature mixed team events in various categories, bringing together a vibrant mix of seasoned professionals and emerging stars.

