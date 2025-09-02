Mumtalakat and CYVN Holdings Take Full Ownership of McLaren Racing in Billion-Dollar Deal

In a significant move within the motorsports world, Bahrain's Mumtalakat along with Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings secured full ownership of the high-profile McLaren Racing on Tuesday. This acquisition, according to some media outlets, values the renowned Formula One team at over $4 billion, marking a decisive shift in McLaren's ownership structure.

The McLaren Group statement verified the transaction, which encompasses shares previously held by MSP Sports Capital and various financial entities including O'Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds, and Caspian Funds. Earlier reports by Sky News highlighted that the deal, involving a 30% stake, applies a valuation of over three billion pounds ($4.05 billion) to McLaren.

As McLaren moves toward future victories, this deal simplifies its ownership and aligns with its strategic objectives for sustained growth and financial stability in the competitive world of motorsports.