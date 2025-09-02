Left Menu

Mumtalakat and CYVN Holdings Take Full Ownership of McLaren Racing in Billion-Dollar Deal

Bahrain's Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings have acquired full ownership of McLaren Racing. The deal, valuing McLaren at over $4 billion, consolidates ownership previously held by several investors. Mumtalakat remains the majority shareholder, while CYVN holds a non-controlling stake. The acquisition aims to strengthen McLaren's future growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:46 IST
In a significant move within the motorsports world, Bahrain's Mumtalakat along with Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings secured full ownership of the high-profile McLaren Racing on Tuesday. This acquisition, according to some media outlets, values the renowned Formula One team at over $4 billion, marking a decisive shift in McLaren's ownership structure.

The McLaren Group statement verified the transaction, which encompasses shares previously held by MSP Sports Capital and various financial entities including O'Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds, and Caspian Funds. Earlier reports by Sky News highlighted that the deal, involving a 30% stake, applies a valuation of over three billion pounds ($4.05 billion) to McLaren.

As McLaren moves toward future victories, this deal simplifies its ownership and aligns with its strategic objectives for sustained growth and financial stability in the competitive world of motorsports.

