Afghanistan's Spinners Dismantle Pakistan in T20 Clash

Afghanistan's cricket team achieved a stunning victory over Pakistan by 18 runs during a T20 tri-series clash on Tuesday. Key performances by Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal laid a solid foundation for the win with successive half-centuries.

Led by captain Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spinners expertly restricted Pakistan's batting lineup, holding them to 151-9. The spin trio, including Mohammad Nabi and tournament newcomer Noor Ahmad, collectively took six pivotal wickets.

The match highlights Afghanistan's strategic dominance in the series, as they maintained pressure throughout Pakistan's pursuit, ensuring victory and enhancing their standing in the tournament rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)