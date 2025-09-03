Left Menu

Afghanistan's Spinners Dismantle Pakistan in T20 Clash

Afghanistan triumphed over Pakistan in the T20 tri-series with an 18-run victory. Remarkable half-centuries by Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal set the stage. Afghan spinners, led by Rashid Khan, constricted Pakistan's batting to 151-9, securing Afghanistan's upper hand in the tournament.

Updated: 03-09-2025 09:34 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan's cricket team achieved a stunning victory over Pakistan by 18 runs during a T20 tri-series clash on Tuesday. Key performances by Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal laid a solid foundation for the win with successive half-centuries.

Led by captain Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spinners expertly restricted Pakistan's batting lineup, holding them to 151-9. The spin trio, including Mohammad Nabi and tournament newcomer Noor Ahmad, collectively took six pivotal wickets.

The match highlights Afghanistan's strategic dominance in the series, as they maintained pressure throughout Pakistan's pursuit, ensuring victory and enhancing their standing in the tournament rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

