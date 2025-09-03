Left Menu

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness, a division of Micro Labs, has teamed up with UP Yoddhas for the Pro Kabaddi League's 12th season. This strategic alliance aims to strengthen consumer ties through India's popular sporting platforms, showcasing the efficiency of their pain-relief product, DOLO, in a high-energy sport like kabaddi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Micro Wellness, the OTC arm of Micro Labs, has announced its partnership with the UP Yoddhas for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. The announcement was made during the team's jersey launch in Visakhapatnam, a significant move to connect with consumers through sports.

The league began on August 29, 2025, celebrated as National Sports Day, featuring a grand ceremony attended by sports legends like Pullela Gopichand and Dhanraj Pillay. Under the leadership of new captain Sumit Sangwan, UP Yoddhas commenced their season with a win against the Telugu Titans.

With DOLO as the official pain-relief partner, the association emphasizes the product's efficacy amid the sport's physical demands. Diya Surana, Head of Strategy at Micro Labs, highlighted the company's longstanding support for Indian sports through CSR initiatives. The wellness industry in India, set to reach $256.9 billion by 2033, presents vast opportunities for growth.

