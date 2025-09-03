Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness, the OTC arm of Micro Labs, has announced its partnership with the UP Yoddhas for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. The announcement was made during the team's jersey launch in Visakhapatnam, a significant move to connect with consumers through sports.

The league began on August 29, 2025, celebrated as National Sports Day, featuring a grand ceremony attended by sports legends like Pullela Gopichand and Dhanraj Pillay. Under the leadership of new captain Sumit Sangwan, UP Yoddhas commenced their season with a win against the Telugu Titans.

With DOLO as the official pain-relief partner, the association emphasizes the product's efficacy amid the sport's physical demands. Diya Surana, Head of Strategy at Micro Labs, highlighted the company's longstanding support for Indian sports through CSR initiatives. The wellness industry in India, set to reach $256.9 billion by 2033, presents vast opportunities for growth.