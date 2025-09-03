Summy Kaliraman's Two-Year Ban: A Blow to Indian Sports

Summy Kaliraman, a promising athlete who contributed to India's bronze victory at the 2021 World U20 Championships, has been suspended for two years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA. This decision comes after she tested positive for the banned substance Clomifene.

The suspension, effective from October 14 of the previous year, was initially provisional but has now been confirmed. Kaliraman secured a silver medal at the 2024 Federation Cup and boasts a personal record of 53.18 seconds, marking a setback in her athletic career.

Her peers, including long-distance runners Sreerag A S and Reshma Datta Kevate, and others from various sports such as weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, and kabaddi, have also been sanctioned by the ADDP for doping infractions.

