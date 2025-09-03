Left Menu

Summy Kaliraman's Two-Year Ban: A Blow to Indian Sports

Summy Kaliraman, India’s 4x400m relay bronze medalist, received a two-year suspension from the National Anti-Doping Agency for a doping offence. The ban, starting from October 2023, follows her positive test for Clomifene recorded last year. Several other Indian athletes face similar sanctions for doping violations.

Summy Kaliraman's Two-Year Ban: A Blow to Indian Sports
Summy Kaliraman, a promising athlete who contributed to India's bronze victory at the 2021 World U20 Championships, has been suspended for two years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA. This decision comes after she tested positive for the banned substance Clomifene.

The suspension, effective from October 14 of the previous year, was initially provisional but has now been confirmed. Kaliraman secured a silver medal at the 2024 Federation Cup and boasts a personal record of 53.18 seconds, marking a setback in her athletic career.

Her peers, including long-distance runners Sreerag A S and Reshma Datta Kevate, and others from various sports such as weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, and kabaddi, have also been sanctioned by the ADDP for doping infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

