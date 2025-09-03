South Africa's Strategic Squad: Aiming for Women's Cricket World Cup Glory

South Africa's national team has unveiled its squad for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. As anticipated, former captain Dane van Niekerk will not be part of the squad. Instead, Laura Wolvaardt will lead the contingent, consisting mostly of familiar faces from previous successful T20 campaigns.

Despite placing as runners-up in consecutive T20 World Cups and reaching the semi-finals in the last two 50-over global tournaments, South Africa is still chasing its first major ICC trophy. Van Niekerk retired in March 2023 after missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup and has been omitted again, despite her continued domestic play.

Coach Mandla Mashimbyi reaffirmed the squad selection while preparing for the crucial World Cup tour. Among the selected players is key all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is married to van Niekerk. The team will face Pakistan from September 16-22 in three ODIs, setting the stage for their World Cup opener against England in Guwahati on October 3.