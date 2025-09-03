Salah Defends Former Teammates in Social Media Spat

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah rebuked a well-known fan account on Wednesday for disrespecting former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in a social media post. The online post showed the departed players in black-and-white next to new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, captioned: 'Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.'

Salah responded strongly, suggesting that the great signings should be celebrated without disrespecting former Premier League champions. The Anfield Edition site, which boasts over half a million followers, soon apologized, clarifying that their intention was to honor the summer transfers rather than disrespect past players, and posted an image of Salah on a throne.

This incident follows a period of significant player transfers, including Diaz's move to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros, and Nunez's transfer to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for 53 million euros. Liverpool subsequently invested heavily in replacements, securing Wirtz and Isak for record-breaking fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)