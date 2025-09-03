Salah Defends Former Teammates in Social Media Spat
Mohamed Salah criticized a fan account for mocking Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The post compared them unfavorably to new signings, which Salah found disrespectful. The Anfield Edition apologized, emphasizing the intent to praise new transfers. Salah has previously used social media to highlight pressing issues.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah rebuked a well-known fan account on Wednesday for disrespecting former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in a social media post. The online post showed the departed players in black-and-white next to new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, captioned: 'Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.'
Salah responded strongly, suggesting that the great signings should be celebrated without disrespecting former Premier League champions. The Anfield Edition site, which boasts over half a million followers, soon apologized, clarifying that their intention was to honor the summer transfers rather than disrespect past players, and posted an image of Salah on a throne.
This incident follows a period of significant player transfers, including Diaz's move to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros, and Nunez's transfer to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for 53 million euros. Liverpool subsequently invested heavily in replacements, securing Wirtz and Isak for record-breaking fees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alexander Isak's Controversial Transfer: A Bitter Sweet Exit from Newcastle
Record-Breaking Transfer: Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool
Alexander Isak's High-Profile Transfer to Liverpool Concludes
Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak
Record-Breaking Transfer: Alexander Isak to Liverpool