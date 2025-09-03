Left Menu

Kamindu Mendis Shines as Sri Lanka Clinch Victory

Kamindu Mendis led Sri Lanka to a thrilling victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20 match in Harare. Mendis scored an unbeaten 41 runs off 16 balls, securing the win in the final overs. Zimbabwe set a challenging target with a score of 175-7, but Sri Lanka responded with 177-6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:49 IST
Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis played a pivotal role in securing Sri Lanka's win against Zimbabwe in the first T20 game held at Harare Sports Club. Mendis' power-hitting came at a crucial moment, as he scored an unbeaten 41 runs off just 16 balls to lead his team to triumph.

Zimbabwe, opting to bat first, posted a competitive score of 175-7 in their allotted overs, thanks to opener Brian Bennett's impressive 81 runs. Sri Lanka, however, responded decisively, with Pathum Nissanka contributing significantly by top scoring with 55 runs.

The visitors reached their target with a score of 177-6 and sealed their victory with five balls remaining. The teams will meet again for the second match of the series on Saturday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

