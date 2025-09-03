Assam Honors Legacy with Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Launch

The Assam Olympic Association has announced the launch of the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award, aimed at recognizing exceptional achievements in sports. The award is named after the region's first Asian Games gold medalist, honoring his enduring legacy in Assam's sports history.

The award ceremony, held in Guwahati, was graced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The award will be bestowed annually across six categories, including Best Sportsperson and Lifetime Achievement at both national and Assam state levels.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the initiative is a significant step towards fostering a thriving sports culture in Assam. He highlighted the state's ongoing efforts in building sports infrastructure and promoting youth talent, aiming to position Assam as a formidable force in India's sports scenario.

