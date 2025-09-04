Anisimova's Redemption: A Triumph Over Wimbledon Memories

Amanda Anisimova exhibited remarkable resilience, defeating Iga Swiatek in a striking 6-4, 6-3 victory at the U.S. Open semi-finals, overcoming the memory of a previous heavy loss at Wimbledon.

Despite Swiatek's strong reputation following her Cincinnati victory, she struggled against Anisimova's determined play, failing to maintain her form against the adept opponent, hinting at Anisimova's potential to challenge top seeds.

Anisimova's triumph is not just a testament to her skill but also her psychological fortitude, having rebounded from a challenging year with newfound determination and strategic mindset, to leave past setbacks behind and achieve remarkable success.