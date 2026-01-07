Left Menu

U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

The U.S. and Switzerland secured their places in the United Cup semi-finals. Coco Gauff led the U.S. to victory against Greece, while Belinda Bencic propelled Switzerland past Argentina. Both teams now advance in this mixed team tournament, setting the stage for the Australian Open.

The United States reached the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament by overcoming Greece with a 2-1 victory in Perth on Wednesday. Coco Gauff played a pivotal role by defeating Maria Sakkari in singles and later securing the win in doubles.

In her singles match, Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, swiftly defeated Sakkari with a score of 6-3 6-2. Following this, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to level the tie by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-5. Ultimately, Gauff and Christian Harrison triumphed over the Greek duo in the tie-breaking doubles match, sealing a 4-6 6-4 10-8 victory.

Meanwhile, Switzerland also advanced to the semi-finals, overcoming Argentina 2-1. Belinda Bencic won her singles and the decisive doubles matches, maintaining a flawless record. The tournament serves as a precursor to the upcoming Australian Open. Poland will face Australia, and Belgium will play the Czech Republic in the remaining quarter-finals.

