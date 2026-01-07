U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

The United States reached the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament by overcoming Greece with a 2-1 victory in Perth on Wednesday. Coco Gauff played a pivotal role by defeating Maria Sakkari in singles and later securing the win in doubles.

In her singles match, Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, swiftly defeated Sakkari with a score of 6-3 6-2. Following this, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to level the tie by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-5. Ultimately, Gauff and Christian Harrison triumphed over the Greek duo in the tie-breaking doubles match, sealing a 4-6 6-4 10-8 victory.

Meanwhile, Switzerland also advanced to the semi-finals, overcoming Argentina 2-1. Belinda Bencic won her singles and the decisive doubles matches, maintaining a flawless record. The tournament serves as a precursor to the upcoming Australian Open. Poland will face Australia, and Belgium will play the Czech Republic in the remaining quarter-finals.

