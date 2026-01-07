Left Menu

Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Overcoming Setbacks with Resilience

Tennis star Emma Raducanu returned to the court after a two-month absence due to injury. Despite a loss to Maria Sakkari in the United Cup, the match boosted her confidence. The former U.S. Open champion, who has encountered challenges since her 2021 victory, targets the Hobart International and Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the former U.S. Open champion, described her return to the tennis court as a surreal experience following a two-month hiatus. Facing Maria Sakkari at the United Cup, Raducanu emerged with renewed confidence despite her defeat.

The 23-year-old British tennis star lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 as Britain exited the tournament. Despite the setback, she remained positive about her performance after limited practice in recent months.

Raducanu, whose career has seen interruptions due to injuries since her unexpected win as a teenager, plans to compete in upcoming events, including the Hobart International and Australian Open, eager to regain her competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

