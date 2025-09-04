Left Menu

Carreras Steps Up: Argentina Faces Australia with Revamped Squad

Santiago Carreras will start at flyhalf for Argentina against Australia in the Rugby Championship. Key changes in the squad include Carreras replacing the injured Tomas Albornoz and the promotion of Joel Sclavi. Coach Felipe Contepomi emphasizes competition within the team for a strong lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:24 IST
Carreras Steps Up: Argentina Faces Australia with Revamped Squad

In a strategic squad shift, Santiago Carreras has been appointed as the flyhalf for Argentina as they prepare to clash with Australia in the upcoming Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Carreras fills in for Tomas Albornoz, who is sidelined due to a finger injury.

In response to Albornoz's absence, Coach Felipe Contepomi has made several other adjustments. Joel Sclavi will step up as tighthead prop following Pedro Delgado's move to England. Meanwhile, Boris Wenger is set to make his test debut from the bench, highlighting the fresh dynamics in Argentina's lineup.

The Pumas' coach emphasized the competitive spirit within the team, stressing that their internal rivalry ensures only the best players take the field. Argentina, eager for a solid performance, is currently positioned with one win each in the Rugby Championship, alongside rivals New Zealand and Australia.

TRENDING

1
Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

Arun Gawli's Liberation: From Prison Bars to Dagdi Chawl Cheers

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: High Stakes at the Supreme Court

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: High Stakes at the Supreme Court

 Global
3
South Korea's $350 Billion Investment for Strategic U.S. Industry Growth

South Korea's $350 Billion Investment for Strategic U.S. Industry Growth

 Global
4
Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels

Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025