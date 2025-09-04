Carreras Steps Up: Argentina Faces Australia with Revamped Squad

In a strategic squad shift, Santiago Carreras has been appointed as the flyhalf for Argentina as they prepare to clash with Australia in the upcoming Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Carreras fills in for Tomas Albornoz, who is sidelined due to a finger injury.

In response to Albornoz's absence, Coach Felipe Contepomi has made several other adjustments. Joel Sclavi will step up as tighthead prop following Pedro Delgado's move to England. Meanwhile, Boris Wenger is set to make his test debut from the bench, highlighting the fresh dynamics in Argentina's lineup.

The Pumas' coach emphasized the competitive spirit within the team, stressing that their internal rivalry ensures only the best players take the field. Argentina, eager for a solid performance, is currently positioned with one win each in the Rugby Championship, alongside rivals New Zealand and Australia.