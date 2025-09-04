Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek, after her U.S. Open quarterfinal loss, challenged a reporter's suggestion that she needed a mental break. Swiatek emphasized her busy but manageable tennis schedule, having won titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, and engaged in a lighthearted exchange with the reporter about mental exhaustion.

Updated: 04-09-2025 10:00 IST
At the U.S. Open, tennis sensation Iga Swiatek confronted a reporter's suggestion regarding the need for a mental break. Following her quarterfinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek was asked about mental exhaustion, a notion she promptly dismissed.

Swiatek has been in relentless form this summer, clinching the Wimbledon title in a commanding fashion and winning in Cincinnati just before the U.S. Open. Her impressive run included participation in the mixed doubles tournament immediately thereafter.

During the press conference, Swiatek humorously flipped the conversation onto the reporter, who admitted he was the one in need of a mental break. With characteristic wit, Swiatek wished him good luck for the remaining days of the tournament.

