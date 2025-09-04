Amanda Anisimova Shocks Second Seed Iga Swiatek at U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova defied expectations by toppling second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday. Her performance came on the heels of a harsh Wimbledon loss earlier this year.

The American eighth seed displayed renewed determination at Arthur Ashe Stadium, overshadowing Swiatek with a strong return game, converting four out of nine break points. Anisimova expressed pride in her victory, calling it the most meaningful of her life. She will now face Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in the men's quarter-finals, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a tough four-hour match. His victory advances him to a semi-final clash with world number one Jannik Sinner, impacting his personal plans as it coincides with his wedding.

