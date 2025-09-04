Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri's Grand Slam Semifinal Breakthrough

Yuki Bhambri reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in men's doubles at the US Open, teaming up with Michael Venus. They defeated 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. Bhambri's journey from a former junior champion to senior success marks a career breakthrough following his struggles with injuries.

Yuki Bhambri of India reached new heights in his tennis career by making it to his first Grand Slam semifinal in the men's doubles category at the US Open, alongside New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

The duo pulled off a remarkable win against 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, securing a 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 victory on Court 17 in a thrilling quarterfinal match.

This marks a significant accomplishment for Bhambri, 33, whose career has been marred by injuries and a transition from singles to doubles play. His journey from junior world No. 1 and 2009 Australian Open boys' champion to this major senior success is noteworthy.

