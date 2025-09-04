Dream League of India Announces Historic Trials in Gurugram

The Dream League of India (DLI), India's largest Tennis Cricket Ball League, has unveiled plans for its inaugural player trials, scheduled for October 1 and 2, 2025, in Gurugram. The trials, set to take place at YUG 2.0 in Sector 70, Gurugram, herald the commencement of a series of open trials to be conducted throughout the country by Servotech Sports.

Aimed at offering an equal opportunity to all aspiring tennis cricket players, these trials promise to be a significant platform. The DLI's commitment to grassroots player development is further showcased by broadcasting these trials live on national television, providing unparalleled exposure.

For many players from modest backgrounds, this initiative offers a transformative opportunity, as noted by Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, who expressed excitement over launching the trials. 'Our vision is to create a structured environment for nurturing tennis cricket talent and ensuring grassroots players get the recognition they deserve,' he stated.

In its mission to identify and cultivate high-potential talent, the DLI will see six franchises divided into categories for juniors (13-18 years) and seniors (18+ years). By doing so, the league aims to offer a robust platform at national and international levels, showcasing players' abilities and bridging the gap between aspiration and achievement.