David Hopkinson Takes Helm as Newcastle United CEO

Newcastle United has announced the appointment of Canadian David Hopkinson as the new chief executive officer. This decision follows the resignation of former CEO Darren Eales, who stepped down due to health issues, having revealed a cancer diagnosis last September.

Before joining Newcastle, Hopkinson was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Madison Square Garden Sports, where he oversaw the business operations of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers. These teams are iconic in the NBA and NHL, respectively, and both are headquartered at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hopkinson's extensive experience in successfully leading significant sports franchises is anticipated to bring new strategic insights and strengthen Newcastle United's operational capabilities.