Left Menu

David Hopkinson Takes Helm as Newcastle United CEO

David Hopkinson steps in as the new CEO of Newcastle United, following Darren Eales' resignation due to health concerns. Hopkinson previously managed business operations for top sports teams at Madison Square Garden. His experience is expected to bolster Newcastle's strategic vision and operational success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:40 IST
David Hopkinson Takes Helm as Newcastle United CEO

Newcastle United has announced the appointment of Canadian David Hopkinson as the new chief executive officer. This decision follows the resignation of former CEO Darren Eales, who stepped down due to health issues, having revealed a cancer diagnosis last September.

Before joining Newcastle, Hopkinson was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Madison Square Garden Sports, where he oversaw the business operations of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers. These teams are iconic in the NBA and NHL, respectively, and both are headquartered at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hopkinson's extensive experience in successfully leading significant sports franchises is anticipated to bring new strategic insights and strengthen Newcastle United's operational capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025