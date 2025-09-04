IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

Left Menu

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced its inaugural schedule, starting September 10, aiming to impact golf akin to IPL's influence on cricket. Co-owned by Yuvraj Singh, the 10-event tour involves partnerships with the Indian Golf Union and offers significant opportunities for upcoming golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:46 IST
The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is set to transform Indian golf, much like the Indian Premier League (IPL) revolutionized cricket. Co-owner and brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh, announced the league's inaugural season to begin on September 10 with tournaments across both India and overseas locations.

Partnered with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), the IGPL tour features a 10-event calendar starting in Chandigarh. The league provides a platform for both professional and amateur golfers, emphasizing inclusivity with slots for 36 men and 12 women professionals, alongside amateurs.

By collaborating with the Asian Tour, IGPL offers top performers pathways to the Open Championship Qualifying Series, potentially leading to opportunities at significant global events like the British Open. Yuvraj Singh has expressed hope that the league will nurture upcoming talent, with dreams of Indian golfers achieving Olympic success.

