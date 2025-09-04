Controversy Erupts as French Female Boxers Barred from World Championships

Controversy has erupted at the World Boxing Championships as French female boxers were barred from competing after failing to meet genetic sex test requirements, a regulation they argue is incompatible with French law.

The French Boxing Federation (FFBoxe) criticized what it saw as a hasty implementation of the policy, citing delays in the delivery of test results from a UK laboratory, resulting in a missed deadline for entry. The incident has led to public outcry and calls for reconsideration of gender verification protocols in sports.

Prominent figures like FFBoxe President Dominique Nato and French Sports Minister Marie Barsacq have expressed frustration, emphasizing that the athletes were penalized due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and late communication from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)