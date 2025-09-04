Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Launches Indian Golf Premier League to Transform India's Golfing Scene

The Indian Golf Premier League, launched by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, aims to revolutionize the golfing landscape with a professional tour for both men and women. Partnering with the Asian Tour, IGPL aspires to elevate Indian golf through inclusivity, innovation, and strategic collaborations.

04-09-2025
A visual from the launch event. (Photo: IGPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is set to transform India's golfing scene with the launch of its groundbreaking IGPL Tour, a trailblazing professional circuit featuring both men and women competing together. On Thursday, cricket icon Yuvraj Singh ceremoniously unveiled the inaugural IGPL Tour, which commences on September 10 in Chandigarh.

Singh, co-founder of IGPL, highlighted the league's potential to alleviate financial pressures on aspiring golfers, much like the IPL did for cricket. He emphasized the importance of grassroots development and gender equality, aspiring for Indian players to achieve Olympic success. The launch event was attended by notable figures like IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy and Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant.

In a significant development, IGPL announced a strategic partnership with the Asian Tour, enabling IGPL players to compete with top Asian golfers at an event in India. This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to integrate domestic and international golfing opportunities, reflecting a commitment to fostering talent and innovation within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

