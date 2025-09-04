India Shines: Bartwal's Victory Sets the Tone for World Boxing Championships

In a thrilling start to the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, India's Pawan Bartwal narrowly defeated Brazil's Michael Douglas Trindade in the men's 55kg division.

Despite mounting pressure, Bartwal demonstrated exceptional skill and composure in the decisive third round, earning a 3:2 victory against the seasoned Olympian Trindade.

This win sets a positive tone for India's 20-member contingent, which is eager to further establish the country's reputation in international boxing.