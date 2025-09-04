NDTL Enhances Dope Testing Precision with New Metabolite Development
The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has made advances in detecting banned steroids by developing a long-term metabolite. This breakthrough widens the window for substance detection in athletes, supporting global anti-doping efforts. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the achievement, underscoring its significance in international sports integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has advanced the precision of banned steroid detection with a new metabolite that extends the identification period.
The breakthrough, highlighted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following the NDTL and NADA meetings, is set to enhance anti-doping measures worldwide through collaboration with WADA.
This collaboration also involved the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, in developing a reference material for methandienone, addressing significant doping violations in sport.
