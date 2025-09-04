Left Menu

NDTL Enhances Dope Testing Precision with New Metabolite Development

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has made advances in detecting banned steroids by developing a long-term metabolite. This breakthrough widens the window for substance detection in athletes, supporting global anti-doping efforts. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the achievement, underscoring its significance in international sports integrity.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has advanced the precision of banned steroid detection with a new metabolite that extends the identification period.

The breakthrough, highlighted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following the NDTL and NADA meetings, is set to enhance anti-doping measures worldwide through collaboration with WADA.

This collaboration also involved the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, in developing a reference material for methandienone, addressing significant doping violations in sport.

