NDTL Enhances Dope Testing Precision with New Metabolite Development

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has advanced the precision of banned steroid detection with a new metabolite that extends the identification period.

The breakthrough, highlighted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following the NDTL and NADA meetings, is set to enhance anti-doping measures worldwide through collaboration with WADA.

This collaboration also involved the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, in developing a reference material for methandienone, addressing significant doping violations in sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)