Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has described his unexpected five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix as 'pretty hardcore'. The penalty comes after the world-renowned driver was caught speeding under warning flags during last weekend's race in the Netherlands.

Though the penalty and additional points were only confirmed after he crashed out of the race, Hamilton expressed his surprise upon learning of the decision post-race upon returning home. He remarked, 'I don't know how the other drivers felt about the decisions from the last race, but when I landed back home and saw I got this penalty, I was really shocked.'

This weekend's race at Monza will be pivotal for Hamilton, as he races in Ferrari red for the first time at their spiritual home. Despite difficulties in overtaking on this renowned track, Hamilton remains optimistic about enduring this challenging season, aiming for a strong finish amidst tight competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)