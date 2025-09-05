Australia Reveals All-Star Squad for ODI World Cup in Subcontinent

Australia, the reigning champions in the Women's ODI format, have unveiled a formidable 15-member team roster for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will run from September 30 to November 2, and the team is eager to defend its crown in challenging subcontinent conditions.

A key development is the return of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, both recovering from injuries. Their presence is crucial for Australia, given the spin-friendly pitches expected in the subcontinent. Despite her recovery from knee surgery, Molineux remains a doubt for the lead-up ODIs in India.

Australian physio Kate Beerworth, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, confidently reported on the players' fitness, specifically highlighting Molineux's progress and Wareham's return to full training. Captain Alyssa Healy, now recovered from a foot injury, will guide the squad that features new faces like Georgia Voll. She recently demonstrated her fine form with a couple of staggering performances, including 137* against India A.

Among the squad are debutants Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, and others making their World Cup debut. The team is bolstered by uncapped players Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott for the preceding ODIs against India, before resuming domestic commitments. As national selector Shawn Flegler noted, the extended format of the World Cup will test the squad's depth, but their subcontinent experience and Women's Premier League exposure equip them well for success.

