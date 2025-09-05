Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships: Sumit Kundu Leads the Charge

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu showcased his prowess at the World Boxing Championships by securing a victory over Jordan's Mohammad Al Hussein in a decisive match on Friday. His performance propels him to the round of 16 in the men's middleweight category.

Entering the fight as one of India's rising stars, Sumit dominated from the start, claiming the center of the ring and applying pressure on Al Hussein. Despite an exchange of clean punches, Sumit's relentless aggression and precise backhand proved too much for the Jordanian boxer.

Meanwhile, in women's boxing, Neeraj Phogat triumphed over Finland's Krista Kovalainen, and Sanamacha Chanu progressed with a win against Denmark's Ditte Frostholm. However, it was a setback for heavyweight Harsh Choudhary, who faced an early exit. Other hopefuls, including Narender Berwal and Jaismine Lamboria, are set to launch their campaigns next.

(With inputs from agencies.)