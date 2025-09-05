Left Menu

India's Boxing Triumph: Rising Stars Clinch Victories at World Championship

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu secured a place in the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships, defeating Jordan's Mohammad Al Hussein. Neeraj Phogat and Jaismine Lamboria advanced to their respective pre-quarters. Sanamacha Chanu also triumphed in her bout, while Harsh Choudhary faced disappointment in the men's category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:50 IST
India's Boxing Triumph: Rising Stars Clinch Victories at World Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a display of dominance, Indian boxer Sumit Kundu advanced to the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships after a decisive victory over Jordan's Mohammad Al Hussein in the men's middleweight category. Sumit took control early, forcing Al Hussein into a defensive position, earning a unanimous decision win by the match's end.

India's prospects shone bright with Neeraj Phogat and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria also recording victories in their respective round of 32 contests. Neeraj narrowly defeated Finland's Krista Kovalainen in a split decision, while Jaismine secured a sweeping 5-0 win against Ukraine's Daria-Olha Hutarina.

Meanwhile, Sanamacha Chanu progressed to the women's 70kg pre-quarterfinals with a tactical 4-1 win over Ditte Frostholm of Denmark. However, it wasn't all victory for India, as heavyweight boxer Harsh Choudhary exited early after a referee-stopped loss to Poland's Tutak Adams in the men's 90kg category.

TRENDING

1
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
2
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
3
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global
4
Fed Rate Cut Hints Amid Slowing Job Growth Weigh on U.S. Stocks

Fed Rate Cut Hints Amid Slowing Job Growth Weigh on U.S. Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025