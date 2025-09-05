India's Boxing Triumph: Rising Stars Clinch Victories at World Championship

In a display of dominance, Indian boxer Sumit Kundu advanced to the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships after a decisive victory over Jordan's Mohammad Al Hussein in the men's middleweight category. Sumit took control early, forcing Al Hussein into a defensive position, earning a unanimous decision win by the match's end.

India's prospects shone bright with Neeraj Phogat and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria also recording victories in their respective round of 32 contests. Neeraj narrowly defeated Finland's Krista Kovalainen in a split decision, while Jaismine secured a sweeping 5-0 win against Ukraine's Daria-Olha Hutarina.

Meanwhile, Sanamacha Chanu progressed to the women's 70kg pre-quarterfinals with a tactical 4-1 win over Ditte Frostholm of Denmark. However, it wasn't all victory for India, as heavyweight boxer Harsh Choudhary exited early after a referee-stopped loss to Poland's Tutak Adams in the men's 90kg category.