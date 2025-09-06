Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

Shreyas Iyer will captain the India A team against Australia A in two unofficial four-day matches in Lucknow. The series will feature players returning from injuries and those not selected for the Asia Cup. Several notable players, including KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, will join for the second match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:49 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cricketing development, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the India A team for their upcoming unofficial Test series against Australia's A team in Lucknow. The series includes two four-day matches and serves as an opportunity for players like Iyer, who missed out on the Asia Cup selection, to showcase their skills.

Senior players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to join the squad for the second match, adding experience and depth. This series also marks a return for players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy recovering from a knee injury. The matches will take place at the Ekana Stadium from September 16-19 and September 23-26.

The series is a crucial part of the preparation for the home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. The India A squad features notable names like N Jagadeesan, Prasidh Krishna, and others who are eager to prove their mettle. The Australian squad also boasts promising talents, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
2
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
3
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
4
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025