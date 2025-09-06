Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

In a significant cricketing development, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the India A team for their upcoming unofficial Test series against Australia's A team in Lucknow. The series includes two four-day matches and serves as an opportunity for players like Iyer, who missed out on the Asia Cup selection, to showcase their skills.

Senior players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to join the squad for the second match, adding experience and depth. This series also marks a return for players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy recovering from a knee injury. The matches will take place at the Ekana Stadium from September 16-19 and September 23-26.

The series is a crucial part of the preparation for the home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. The India A squad features notable names like N Jagadeesan, Prasidh Krishna, and others who are eager to prove their mettle. The Australian squad also boasts promising talents, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)