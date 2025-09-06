Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph at Eden Park Fortress to Edge Past South Africa

New Zealand's All Blacks defeated South Africa's Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park, extending their unbeaten streak at the stadium to 51 matches. Key performances included tries by Narawa, Jordan, and Tupaea, with Savea clinching a crucial turnover during his 100th test, thwarting a late Springboks rally.

06-09-2025
In a fiercely contested rugby match, New Zealand's All Blacks emerged victorious over South Africa's Springboks with a 24-17 win at Eden Park on Saturday. The victory stretched the All Blacks' impressive unbeaten streak at their home ground to 51 matches.

Important tries by Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan set the tone early, while Quinn Tupaea added another crucial score in the second half. Despite efforts by the Springboks to close the gap with tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, a pivotal turnover by Ardie Savea sealed the match for New Zealand.

The result leaves New Zealand top of the Rugby Championship, while a frustrated South Africa aims to reverse their fortunes next weekend. The Springboks' coach acknowledged costly mistakes and anticipates a challenging rematch in Wellington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

