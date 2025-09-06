Emerging Talents Shine at UTT Table Tennis Championships

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships make a comeback to the capital for the first time in 13 years, with defending champion Manush Shah and local ace Payas Jain set to take center stage. Despite the absence of renowned players like Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and Sreeja Akula, the tournament has drawn an impressive 3,000 entries.

Competition will kick off with the men's and women's singles, starring Shah and Anusha Kutumbale, who both secured wins at the previous event in Vadodara. The absence of these top paddlers offers a platform for upcoming players to rise in prominence.

Leading contestants such as Sudhanshu Grover, Yashansh Malik, and the favored Payas Jain are poised for action. In the women's division, Anusha Kutumbale faces a challenge from Diya Chitale and others. On the men's side, hopefuls like Harmeet Desai and SFR Snehit add depth, while younger competitors aim to make a significant impact in junior categories.