Left Menu

Emerging Talents Shine at UTT Table Tennis Championships

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships return to the capital, spotlighting defending champion Manush Shah and local favorite Payas Jain. With over 3,000 entries, the event promises high competition despite the absence of top players. The championships provide an opportunity for emerging talents to shine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:45 IST
Emerging Talents Shine at UTT Table Tennis Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships make a comeback to the capital for the first time in 13 years, with defending champion Manush Shah and local ace Payas Jain set to take center stage. Despite the absence of renowned players like Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and Sreeja Akula, the tournament has drawn an impressive 3,000 entries.

Competition will kick off with the men's and women's singles, starring Shah and Anusha Kutumbale, who both secured wins at the previous event in Vadodara. The absence of these top paddlers offers a platform for upcoming players to rise in prominence.

Leading contestants such as Sudhanshu Grover, Yashansh Malik, and the favored Payas Jain are poised for action. In the women's division, Anusha Kutumbale faces a challenge from Diya Chitale and others. On the men's side, hopefuls like Harmeet Desai and SFR Snehit add depth, while younger competitors aim to make a significant impact in junior categories.

TRENDING

1
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
2
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
3
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025