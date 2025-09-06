Left Menu

Annika Chendira Dominates US Kids Golf India Tour

Annika Chendira continued her impressive performance by winning the second leg of the US Kids Golf India Local Tour. She scored an even-par 72 to narrowly defeat Aanya Dandriyal. The tournament saw several repeat winners, highlighting the players' consistency despite challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:01 IST
Annika Chendira Dominates US Kids Golf India Tour

In a thrilling display of talent, Annika Chendira emerged victorious in the second leg of the US Kids Golf India Local Tour held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Her score of an even-par 72 secured her win against formidable competitor Aanya Dandriyal by just one stroke.

The competition on Sunday witnessed several players repeating their triumphant performances from the first leg, showcasing their remarkable consistency. Among the repeat winners were both boys and girls, who again proved their skills despite the challenging conditions of the course.

Dominating the Girls 11-12 category, Annika demonstrated resilience with four birdies and an eagle, despite encountering difficulties with a string of bogeys. The boys' section also shone with Upraj Singh Mehdiratta showing significant improvement, highlighting the high level of competitiveness and future potential in the youth golf arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protests Sparks Controversy

British Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protests Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory

Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory

 Global
3
Turning Point: India's Push to Make Cancer a Notifiable Disease

Turning Point: India's Push to Make Cancer a Notifiable Disease

 Global
4
China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025