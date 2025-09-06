Annika Chendira Dominates US Kids Golf India Tour

In a thrilling display of talent, Annika Chendira emerged victorious in the second leg of the US Kids Golf India Local Tour held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Her score of an even-par 72 secured her win against formidable competitor Aanya Dandriyal by just one stroke.

The competition on Sunday witnessed several players repeating their triumphant performances from the first leg, showcasing their remarkable consistency. Among the repeat winners were both boys and girls, who again proved their skills despite the challenging conditions of the course.

Dominating the Girls 11-12 category, Annika demonstrated resilience with four birdies and an eagle, despite encountering difficulties with a string of bogeys. The boys' section also shone with Upraj Singh Mehdiratta showing significant improvement, highlighting the high level of competitiveness and future potential in the youth golf arena.

