Lehar Footwear Launches RANNR: A New Step in Sports and Athleisure
Lehar Footwear Ltd introduces RANNR, its new brand in the sports and athleisure footwear category, expanding beyond its traditional slippers and sandals. The move aligns with rising consumer demand for durable and stylish sports footwear. RANNR aims to deliver trending, comfortable, and durable sports footwear for Indian consumers.
Lehar Footwear Ltd has ventured into the sports and athleisure footwear market with the launch of its new brand, RANNR, on Saturday.
This strategic expansion signifies a shift from Lehar's core offerings of slippers and sandals to performance-driven footwear, addressing the growing consumer appetite for stylish and enduring sports shoes.
According to Managing Director Naresh Agrawal, RANNR is designed to deliver trendy, durable, and comfortable sports footwear tailored for Indian consumers, while ensuring performance remains uncompromised.
