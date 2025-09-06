Lehar Footwear Launches RANNR: A New Step in Sports and Athleisure

Lehar Footwear Ltd has ventured into the sports and athleisure footwear market with the launch of its new brand, RANNR, on Saturday.

This strategic expansion signifies a shift from Lehar's core offerings of slippers and sandals to performance-driven footwear, addressing the growing consumer appetite for stylish and enduring sports shoes.

According to Managing Director Naresh Agrawal, RANNR is designed to deliver trendy, durable, and comfortable sports footwear tailored for Indian consumers, while ensuring performance remains uncompromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)