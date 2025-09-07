Left Menu

PSG's Champions League Hopes Dented by Injury Setbacks

Paris Saint Germain faces a setback in the Champions League with injuries sidelining key players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. Dembele suffers a hamstring injury and will miss six weeks, while Doue has a calf strain that rules him out for four weeks.

Updated: 07-09-2025 10:19 IST
Paris Saint Germain's upcoming Champions League campaign has been dealt a blow with key players facing injuries. Star player Ousmane Dembele will be out of action for up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, teammate Desire Doue will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a calf strain in the same match. These developments come as PSG prepares to defend their Champions League title, starting with a match against Atalanta on September 17.

The French champions are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Barcelona, Dembele's former club, scheduled for October 1, marking another significant challenge in their title defense.



