PSG Demands Change After Dual Player Injuries on International Duty
Paris Saint-Germain demands better collaboration with the French soccer federation following injuries to players Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé during international duty. Both players are sidelined for weeks. PSG criticized the national team's medical oversight and seeks improved protocols for player health priorities.
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint-Germain has urged the French soccer federation to establish a better working relationship with the club after two of its star players, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, sustained injuries while playing for the national team.
The incidents occurred during a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, leaving Dembélé out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and Doué sidelined for four weeks with a calf issue. PSG criticized the national team for disregarding medical advice concerning player workloads.
In response, France's coach Didier Deschamps defended his team's actions, stating that risks were minimized and that player consultations were conducted. Meanwhile, concerns about player burnout due to congested calendars have been raised, with the UNFP appealing for player welfare amid intense match scheduling.
- READ MORE ON:
- PSG
- French Soccer
- FIFA
- Deschamps
- Dembélé
- Club World Cup
- player injuries
- Ligue 1
- UEFA Super Cup
- Doué