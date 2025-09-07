PSG Demands Change After Dual Player Injuries on International Duty

Paris Saint-Germain has urged the French soccer federation to establish a better working relationship with the club after two of its star players, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, sustained injuries while playing for the national team.

The incidents occurred during a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, leaving Dembélé out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and Doué sidelined for four weeks with a calf issue. PSG criticized the national team for disregarding medical advice concerning player workloads.

In response, France's coach Didier Deschamps defended his team's actions, stating that risks were minimized and that player consultations were conducted. Meanwhile, concerns about player burnout due to congested calendars have been raised, with the UNFP appealing for player welfare amid intense match scheduling.