Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

Alex Marquez ended his brother Marc's unbeaten run by winning the Catalan Grand Prix, thwarting Marc's opportunity to secure a title at the San Marino Grand Prix. Enea Bastianini finished third, marking a podium debut with Tech3, as KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo completed the top five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Catalan Grand Prix, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing has interrupted his brother Marc Marquez's undefeated streak by seizing victory on Sunday.

Ending Marc's run, Alex delivered a stellar performance after a disappointing crash saw him spin out of the lead during Saturday's sprint. The win not only redeemed Alex but also prevented his elder brother Marc from expanding his lead to an unassailable margin necessary for an early champion title with Ducati.

Enea Bastianini finished third to secure his first podium with Tech3. On the racetrack, surprises unfolded as KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed the fourth and fifth positions. Despite Marc's awareness of his younger brother's superior pace, Alex managed to widen the gap, with fellow racer Bastianini acknowledging the brothers' exceptional speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

