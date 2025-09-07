Alex Marquez Triumphs at Catalan Grand Prix, Ending Brother Marc's Streak

In a dramatic turn of events at the Catalan Grand Prix, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing has interrupted his brother Marc Marquez's undefeated streak by seizing victory on Sunday.

Ending Marc's run, Alex delivered a stellar performance after a disappointing crash saw him spin out of the lead during Saturday's sprint. The win not only redeemed Alex but also prevented his elder brother Marc from expanding his lead to an unassailable margin necessary for an early champion title with Ducati.

Enea Bastianini finished third to secure his first podium with Tech3. On the racetrack, surprises unfolded as KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed the fourth and fifth positions. Despite Marc's awareness of his younger brother's superior pace, Alex managed to widen the gap, with fellow racer Bastianini acknowledging the brothers' exceptional speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)