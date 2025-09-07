Verstappen Dominates Italian Grand Prix Amidst Team Controversies
Max Verstappen secured a commanding victory at the Italian Grand Prix, outpacing McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen's win, his first since May, highlighted a dynamic weekend at Monza. McLaren faced controversy as Piastri was ordered to let Norris pass, impacting the title race standings.
- Country:
- Italy
Max Verstappen showcased an extraordinary performance at the Italian Grand Prix, clinching victory ahead of McLaren's challengers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. This win marked Verstappen's first triumph since May and only his third of the season, sealing a notable weekend for the Red Bull Racing team.
Controversy surrounded McLaren as team orders dictated Oscar Piastri to allow his teammate Lando Norris to overtake, sparking tension within the team. Despite a challenging pit stop, Norris managed to reduce the points gap in the championship standings, now trailing Piastri by 31 points.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton delivered solid performances in front of the Italian tifosi. Leclerc finished fourth, while Hamilton made a remarkable recovery to finish sixth after starting from 10th on the grid. The race weekend delivered thrilling encounters and strategic maneuvers, affirming Monza's reputation for dramatic racing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama
Max Verstappen's Monza Mastery: A Triumphant Return to Victory
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights
Verstappen Sets New Monza Lap Record to Snatch Pole at Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's Monza Challenge: Fighting for Redemption as Ferrari's Red Racer