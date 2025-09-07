Dramatic Victories and High-Profile Inductions Mark Latest Sports News

In a week filled with thrilling sports developments, standout performances and shocking upsets took center stage. Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider was scratched from his anticipated matchup against the Seattle Mariners, with no underlying injury concerns, as the team prepares for its series against the Chicago Cubs.

In college football, South Florida delivered a stunning 18-16 comeback victory over No. 13 Florida in Gainesville, while the Baltimore Orioles ended the Los Angeles Dodgers' no-hitter bid with a dramatic ninth-inning rally to win 4-3.

On the tennis court, Aryna Sabalenka retained her U.S. Open crown, further cementing her reputation as a hardcourt queen. This achievement was accompanied by notable inductions into the Basketball Hall of Fame, including NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

