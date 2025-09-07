Presnel Kimpembe Joins Qatar Sports Club Amidst Injury Aftermath

Presnel Kimpembe, the former France defender renowned for his robust performances, has signed with Qatar Sports Club. This move comes after an extended period of injury struggles during his time with Paris Saint-Germain. The deal was officially declared by PSG on Sunday, though further specifics were withheld.

Kimpembe's journey at PSG saw him rise through youth ranks to make 241 first-team appearances, becoming a key figure in their defense. Highlighting his illustrious career, Kimpembe was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad. However, debilitating Achilles injuries severely curtailed his playing time over the last two seasons.

As his contract neared its expiration, Kimpembe's shift to Qatar Sports Club may signal a fresh start amid hopes of regaining form and resonance on the field. The transition marks a new chapter in the career of the 30-year-old, who last played for France in June 2022.